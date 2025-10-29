Susquehanna Maintains Avis Budget Group (CAR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Avis Budget Group (NasdaqGS:CAR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is $149.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of $138.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is 12,462MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.15%, an increase of 34.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 41,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,431K shares representing 49.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 2,270K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 68.40% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,951K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 60.99% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,553K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 14,321.18% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,061K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 180.20% over the last quarter.

