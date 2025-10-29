Susquehanna Maintains ATI (ATI) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of ATI (NYSE:ATI) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ATI is $105.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.03 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of $102.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ATI is 4,565MM, a decrease of 0.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.34%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 176,145K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 16,711K shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,891K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 43.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,820K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,982K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 45.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,984K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,989K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 35.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,595K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 54.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,591K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing an increase of 62.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 284.60% over the last quarter.

