Susquehanna Maintains Array Technologies (ARRY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Array Technologies (NasdaqGM:ARRY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $9.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.60% from its latest reported closing price of $8.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 2,477MM, an increase of 111.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.13%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 203,613K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 14,265K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 9,404K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,125K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 7.39% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,936K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 121.00% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,500K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,325K shares , representing a decrease of 43.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 86.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,924K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 14.34% over the last quarter.

