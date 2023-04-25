Susquehanna Maintains Ambarella (AMBA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is 99.51. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.63% from its latest reported closing price of 67.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is 360MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.29%, an increase of 34.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 37,948K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,820K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 58.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,388K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 1,288K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,263K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 72.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Ambarella Background Information



Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

