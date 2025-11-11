Susquehanna Maintains AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. is $135.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $136.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AerCap Holdings N.V. is 7,720MM, a decrease of 7.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerCap Holdings N.V.. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AER is 0.55%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 180,644K shares. The put/call ratio of AER is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 12,812K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,515K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,707K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,135K shares , representing a decrease of 72.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 37.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,324K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,294K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares , representing an increase of 57.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 149.20% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 4,271K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing a decrease of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 6.93% over the last quarter.

