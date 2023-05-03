Susquehanna Maintains Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 78.41. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.15% from its latest reported closing price of 56.35.

The projected annual revenue for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 7,272MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aercap Holdings N.V.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AER is 0.66%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 263,674K shares. The put/call ratio of AER is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 111,500K shares representing 45.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,727K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,972K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 35.83% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 8,930K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,260K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 38.25% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,717K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,462K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 3.61% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 6,563K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,752K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

