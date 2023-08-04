Susquehanna Maintains Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.59% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries is 114.53. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.59% from its latest reported closing price of 122.61.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Energy Industries is 1,741MM, a decrease of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.28%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 46,450K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,723K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,674K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 1.59% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,549K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,523K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

