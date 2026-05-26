Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Woodward (WWD) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Woodward (NasdaqGS:WWD) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.82% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $438.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $366.41 to a high of $493.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.82% from its latest reported closing price of $351.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,980MM, a decrease of 25.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 19.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.27%, an increase of 20.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 58,090K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,673K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,552K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

Eagle Capital Management holds 2,464K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares , representing a decrease of 74.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,007K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,651K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 29.44% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.