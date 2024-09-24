Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Valaris (VAL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Valaris (NYSE:VAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.91% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Valaris is $97.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 71.91% from its latest reported closing price of $56.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valaris is 2,397MM, an increase of 15.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.59%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.57% to 77,436K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,817K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,777K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,789K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,041K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,262K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing an increase of 54.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 69.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,946K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company.

Valaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services. The Company owns, operates, and manages rig fleets and provides drilling services. Valaris serves customers worldwide.

