Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of TKO Group Holdings (TKO) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for TKO Group Holdings is $170.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of $157.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TKO Group Holdings is 3,063MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKO Group Holdings. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 9.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.41%, an increase of 33.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 89,816K shares. The put/call ratio of TKO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninety One UK holds 4,152K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Lindsell Train holds 3,633K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing a decrease of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 3,409K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 2,740K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xn holds 2,628K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 38.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.