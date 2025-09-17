Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.83% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for StandardAero is $36.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.83% from its latest reported closing price of $27.51 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in StandardAero. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 11.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SARO is 0.45%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.29% to 357,759K shares. The put/call ratio of SARO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 152,674K shares representing 45.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,353K shares , representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,690K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares , representing an increase of 47.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 106.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,752K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,107K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 83.02% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,549K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 75.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 313.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,288K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,418K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 11.65% over the last quarter.

