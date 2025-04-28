Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.00% Upside

As of April 23, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 66.00% from its latest reported closing price of $28.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sphere Entertainment is 2,820MM, an increase of 162.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.11%, an increase of 19.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 41,040K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 5,744K shares representing 19.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,806K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,120K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,263K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 35.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,224K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Sphere Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.