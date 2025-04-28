Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Sphere Entertainment (BMV:SPHR) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Sphere Entertainment (BMV:SPHR) with a Positive recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.16%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 20,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 5,744K shares representing 19.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,806K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,120K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares , representing a decrease of 33.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,263K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 35.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,224K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 14.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

