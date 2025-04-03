Stocks
Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Sandisk (SNDK) with Positive Recommendation

April 03, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sandisk is $66.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 74.18% from its latest reported closing price of $38.26 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. SNDK / Sandisk Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SNDK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SNDK / Sandisk Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 0K shares.

