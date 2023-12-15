Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (ZS) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is 201.50. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of 216.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 2,044MM, an increase of 16.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.33%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 73,115K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 3,109K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 50.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,734K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 2,494K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 39.44% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,007K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 22.88% over the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 1,996K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.