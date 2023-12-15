Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Intuit (INTU) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuit is 580.29. The forecasts range from a low of 501.97 to a high of $693.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of 601.18.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 16,137MM, an increase of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.71%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 268,322K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,576K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,808K shares, representing a decrease of 19.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,422K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,283K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 15.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,730K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,422K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Intuit Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

