Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Impinj (PI) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Impinj is 84.02. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of 80.10.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is 328MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.28%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.04% to 35,859K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,949K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing an increase of 27.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 10.23% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,881K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 46.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,110K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 35.19% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,022K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information



Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

