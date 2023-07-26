Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of DLocal (DLO) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Susquehanna initiated coverage of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLocal is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.68% from its latest reported closing price of 15.33.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 654MM, an increase of 39.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 31.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 1.18%, an increase of 22.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.99% to 139,261K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 61,746K shares representing 21.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,661K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Addition One General Partner holds 7,039K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 6,168K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,143K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 33.21% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,682K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 2.69% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,098K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 13.97% over the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

