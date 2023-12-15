Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.82% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is 117.36. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.82% from its latest reported closing price of 118.33.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 3,829MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.25%, an increase of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 150,754K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,724K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 19.86% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,060K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,378K shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,661K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 63.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,653K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,647K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Akamai Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

