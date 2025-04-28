Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Sports is $251.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.48 to a high of $329.70. The average price target represents an increase of 28.76% from its latest reported closing price of $195.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Sports is 887MM, a decrease of 16.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Sports. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGS is 0.28%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 21,332K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGS is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 1,900K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,080K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 892K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 641K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 592K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA.

