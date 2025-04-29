Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LSE:0JVD) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LSE:0JVD) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 165.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.00 GBX to a high of 187.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from its latest reported closing price of 133.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 21,778MM, a decrease of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JVD is 0.30%, an increase of 204.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 210,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,650K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,442K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares , representing a decrease of 48.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,597K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,302K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 44.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,756K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,989K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 18.85% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,451K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company.

