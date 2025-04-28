Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (BMV:LYV) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (BMV:LYV) with a Positive recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,650K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,442K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares , representing a decrease of 48.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,302K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,197K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,756K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,989K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 18.85% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,451K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company.

