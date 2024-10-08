Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Howmet Aerospace (HWM) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace is $104.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of $102.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Howmet Aerospace is 6,798MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.28%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 447,302K shares. The put/call ratio of HWM is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,846K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,660K shares , representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 84.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,375K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,878K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 84.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,751K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,131K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,891K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,912K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,877K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,972K shares , representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 71.22% over the last quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion.

