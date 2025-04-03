Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of GE Vernova (BMV:GEV) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of GE Vernova (BMV:GEV) with a Positive recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,854K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,860K shares , representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 58.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,633K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 25.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,462K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,197K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,790K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 32.67% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 5,543K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,438K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.