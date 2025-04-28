Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Formula One Group (FWONK) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Formula One Group (NasdaqGS:FWONK) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Formula One Group is $108.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.43 to a high of $118.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.59% from its latest reported closing price of $87.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Formula One Group is 3,307MM, a decrease of 9.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Formula One Group. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONK is 0.55%, an increase of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.38% to 273,905K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONK is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,520K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,234K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 58.00% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 11,639K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,487K shares , representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 36.93% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 8,596K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,478K shares , representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 74.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,184K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 22.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,549K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,608K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock is a group of companies responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and the exercising of the commercial rights.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.