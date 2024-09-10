Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Dell Technologies (XTRA:12DA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Dell Technologies (XTRA:12DA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.67% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies is 140,51 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 87,47 € to a high of 173,42 €. The average price target represents an increase of 44.67% from its latest reported closing price of 97,12 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies is 93,450MM, an increase of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an increase of 257 owner(s) or 17.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 12DA is 0.35%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.94% to 232,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,456K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares , representing an increase of 45.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 118.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,229K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 7,312K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing an increase of 42.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 25.49% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,336K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares , representing a decrease of 46.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,991K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 63.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.