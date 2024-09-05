Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of ATI (ATI) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Susquehanna initiated coverage of ATI (NYSE:ATI) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.68% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for ATI is $73.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 23.68% from its latest reported closing price of $59.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ATI is 4,454MM, an increase of 5.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 11.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.34%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 164,729K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,098K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,410K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,048K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,626K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 5.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,994K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,949K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,446K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares , representing an increase of 32.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 86.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,960K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,048K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 3.11% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.