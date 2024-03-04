Susquehanna Downgrades Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from Positive to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.01% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive is 6.57. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.01% from its latest reported closing price of 5.66.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive is 842MM, an increase of 27.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 53,508K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 83.17% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 5,735K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,184K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,000K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 76.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,707K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

