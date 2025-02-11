Susquehanna Downgrades NetApp (LSE:0K6F)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for NetApp (LSE:0K6F) from Positive to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NetApp is 140.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116.97 GBX to a high of 167.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of 125.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is 6,809MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,798 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K6F is 0.18%, an increase of 35.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 217,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,220K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,427K shares , representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,029K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,483K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,536K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,136K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 79.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,986K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,532K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 49.83% over the last quarter.

