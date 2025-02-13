Susquehanna Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (WBAG:FNIS)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for Fidelity National Information Services (WBAG:FNIS) from Positive to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNIS is 0.37%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 669,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 41,073K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,435K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,276K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,484K shares , representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 74.16% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,350K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,726K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,269K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,588K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNIS by 2.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.