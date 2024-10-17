Susquehanna Downgrades Enphase Energy (LSE:0QYE)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (LSE:0QYE) from Positive to Neutral.

There are 1,415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYE is 0.23%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.62% to 117,697K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,285K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares , representing an increase of 36.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYE by 49.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,077K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,042K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYE by 19.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,492K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYE by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,463K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYE by 38.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,375K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares , representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYE by 80.55% over the last quarter.

