Susquehanna Downgrades Caesars Entertainment (LSE:0A78)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for Caesars Entertainment (LSE:0A78) from Neutral to Negative.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A78 is 0.35%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 255,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,505K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,215K shares , representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 8.91% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,587K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,650K shares , representing a decrease of 56.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,031K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 13.13% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 9,720K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,233K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,617K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 68.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.