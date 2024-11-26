Susquehanna Downgrades Baidu (SEHK:9888)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for Baidu (SEHK:9888) from Positive to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.01% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baidu is HK$125.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$80.25 to a high of HK$211.62. The average price target represents an increase of 61.01% from its latest reported closing price of HK$77.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu is 153,884MM, an increase of 14.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 78.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9888 is 0.55%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 227,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,949K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 19.31% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,978K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,834K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 19.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,233K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 16.33% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 18,996K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,430K shares , representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 2.50% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 11,680K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,035K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.