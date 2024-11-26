Susquehanna Downgrades Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:BIDU)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded their outlook for Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:BIDU) from Positive to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.38%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 91,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,948K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 25.47% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,803K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 5,894K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 14.93% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 3,064K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.