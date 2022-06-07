Suspects go on trial for killing celebrity Dutch crime reporter

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - A trial of the suspected gunman and the getaway driver involved in last year's killing of celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries opened on Tuesday and the two men could face life imprisonment if convicted.

De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street. The killing prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger and raised concerns about the ability of the criminal underworld to eliminate a prominent public figure who was considered a threat.

De Vries, 64, was a popular TV personality, well-known for his programmes in which he often worked with victims' families and tirelessly pursued unsolved cases. He had received threats in the past, but refused security.

The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Delano Geerman, refused to comment after high resolution security camera footage was aired in court that appeared to show him in the vicinity of the attack immediately before and after the killing.

"I invoke my right to remain silent," the Dutch national told judges repeatedly as they asked him if he was the person shown in the footage.

The second suspect, Polish national Kamil Egiert, 36, denied any involvement in the attack.

"My role in everything was only that of driver. I knew nothing about the murder and I did not murder anybody," he told judges via an interpreter.

Prosecutors said both suspects face charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The pair were arrested hours after the shooting on a Dutch highway in the alleged getaway vehicle. Police said the weapon they believe was used to kill De Vries was found in the car.

The trial deals only with the hit men who carried out the killing while an investigation into who ordered it is continuing, prosecutors said.

