Suspects confess to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide -Band News

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian suspects in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide Bruno Pereira have confessed to killing and dismembering the men, local broadcaster Band News reported on Wednesday.

The federal police had said in a statement on Wednesday they were still searching for Phillips and Pereira in what they described as a homicide investigation, following the arrest of two suspects in the case. Reuters witnesses saw police take one of the suspects out on the river where the men vanished.

