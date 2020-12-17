US Markets
SWI

Suspected Russian hacking spree extended beyond SolarWinds users

Contributor
Joseph Menn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.

By Joseph Menn

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a bulletin on Thursday that the spies had used other techniques besides corrupting updates of network management software by SolarWinds SWI.N, which is used by hundreds of thousands of companies and government agencies.

"The SolarWinds Orion supply chain compromise is not the only initial infection vector this APT actor leveraged," said DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, referring to "advanced persistent threat" adversaries.

CISA urged investigators not to assume their organizations were safe if they did not use recent versions of the software, while also pointing out that the hackers did not exploit every network they did gain access too.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((joseph.menn@thomsonreuters.com; +1-415-819-0026;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWI

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular