Suspected gunman in mall shooting modified handgun designed to fire blanks - police

Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

October 03, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A teenager suspected of killing two foreign nationals and wounding five others in a Thai shopping mall shooting had modified a handgun that was designed to fire only blanks, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok close to peak hours on Tuesday. The suspect, 14, was arrested.

