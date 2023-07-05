News & Insights

Suspected gas leak kills at least 16 in South African informal settlement

July 05, 2023 — 07:12 pm EDT

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - At least 16 people died in an informal settlement near Boksburg east of Johannesburg following a suspected gas leak, the head of the provincial government said on Wednesday after a recount of fatalities.

South Africa's Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene that investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved.

"Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount," Lesufi said. The previously reported number of deaths was 24.

The bodies were scattered over the area, Lesufi said, adding that the youngest victim was a one-year old.

"It's not a nice scene at all, it's not a nice scene. It's painful, emotionally draining and tragic," the premier said.

Broadcaster SABC earlier quoted a spokesperson for the disaster and emergency management services as saying there were 24 fatalities.

South African media reported that the gas leak could have been linked to suspected illegal mining activities.

