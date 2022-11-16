Suspected drone hits oil depot in Russia's Oryol, officials say

November 16, 2022 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Nov 16 (Reuters) - A suspected drone struck a tanker at an oil depot in the Russian region of Oryol on Wednesday, officials said.

Unverified images on social media showed what appeared to be a single rupture on the side of an oil storage tank, blackened by soot. The logo of Russia's state-controlled pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM can be seen on the tank, which state television said was believed to be empty.

"At around 4 a.m. today (0100 GMT), a suspected drone blew up an oil depot in the settlement of Stalnoi Kon," governor Andrei Klychkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"There were no casualties. All operational services are working at the site," he added.

RIA news agency later quoted an aide to the governor as saying that only the shell of an oil tank was damaged.

Stalnoi Kon, on the suburbs of regional capital Oryol, is about 170 km (100 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.