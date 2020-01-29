Suspected associate of El Chapo's sons flees Mexico City prison

Three prisoners wanted by the United States for their links to drug trafficking, including an alleged associate of the sons of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, on Wednesday escaped from a Mexico City prison, authorities said.
