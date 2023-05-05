Suspect in Serbian village shooting arrested - Serbia's RTS state broadcaster

BELGRADE, May 5 (Reuters) - The Serbian police arrested the gunman suspected of killing eight people and wounding 13 others in a village near Belgrade, state broadcaster RTS TV reported on Friday, offering no further details.

Interior Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((aleksandar.vasovic@thomsonreuters.com; +381113044904;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.