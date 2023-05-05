News & Insights

Suspect in Serbian village shooting arrested - Serbia's RTS state broadcaster

May 05, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Aleksandar Vasovic for Reuters ->

BELGRADE, May 5 (Reuters) - The Serbian police arrested the gunman suspected of killing eight people and wounding 13 others in a village near Belgrade, state broadcaster RTS TV reported on Friday, offering no further details.

Interior Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

