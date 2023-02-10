US Markets

Suspect in Paraguayan prosecutor's murder arrested in Brazil

February 10, 2023 — 09:29 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A man suspected of ordering the murder of a top Paraguayan prosecutor last year has been arrested in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's federal police said on Friday.

Paraguayan Miguel Angel Insfran Galeano is accused of being involved in the assassination of organized crime prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was shot dead last May on the island of Baru, Colombia, while on his honeymoon.

Insfran, known as Uncle Rico, was arrested in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighborhood in the western part of the city, before being taken to federal police headquarters and then to a Rio de Janeiro prison.

Insfran was considered an international fugitive and wanted for various crimes, including drug trafficking and money laundering. The process to extradite him is now underway, according to a tweet from Paraguayan prosecutors.

It is not known how long Insfran had been hiding in Brazil.

His arrest comes less than a month after police arrested another suspect in El Salvador.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Writing by Isabel Woodford Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

