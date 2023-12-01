News & Insights

Suspect charged with murder in Canada shooting that left four dead

December 01, 2023 — 07:02 pm EST

By Kanishka Singh

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Canadian city of Winnipeg in connection with a mass shooting that left four people dead on Sunday, police said on Friday.

Jamie Randy Felix, 32, of Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with four counts of second degree murder and one count of attempt to commit murder, Winnipeg Police said.

Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34, Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavallee, 41, died in the shooting that took place on Sunday in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood, police said.

Two died at the scene and two succumbed to injuries later. A fifth person, a 55-year-old man, remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said Felix was taken into custody on Friday. It was not clear if he knew the victims or why he was at the home where the shooting took place.

Mass violence and shootings are rare in Canada, which has stricter gun laws than neighboring United States.

