Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee -media

April 13 (Reuters) - San Francisco police arrested a man on Thursday morning in connection with last week's fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to local media reports,

Nima Momeni, who was taken into custody during a search in nearby Emeryville, is suspected of stabbing Lee, 43, multiple times with a knife that was recovered near the scene, independent news site Mission Local reported, citing police sources.

A 38-year-old man by the same name was booked into the county jail after 9 a.m. local time Thursday on suspicion of murder, records show. Neither a court date nor an attorney for Momeni is listed.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Lee is believed to have known Momeni, who according to a LinkedIn profile of someone with that name is the owner of an Emeryville-based technology company. The two men reportedly were driving in downtown San Francisco in Momeni's car when an alleged confrontation led to Lee's April 4 stabbing.

Momeni owns a technology company called Expand IT, according to Mission Local. Momeni has owned the firm since 2010, according to the LinkedIn profile. Attempts to reach a representative of Expand IT were not immediately successful.

Block Inc-owned SQ.NCash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application, which the company touts as an alternative to traditional banking services.

Lee was the chief product officer for cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, where he was also previously an early-stage investor and adviser, the company said on Twitter.

