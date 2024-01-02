News & Insights

US Markets

Suspect arrested after breaking into Colorado Supreme Court building

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT

January 02, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Brien

Jan 2 (Reuters) - A suspect was arrested early on Tuesday after breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court building in Denver and opening fire at responding police officers, local media reported, citing authorities.

Shortly after 1 a.m. local time, police officers were called to the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in downtown Denver. Inside, they found a suspect who then opened fire at them, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department told local ABC news affiliate Denver 7.

Responding officers did not fire back. The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody some two hours after officers arrived at the scene, the news station reported.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The suspect's motive for the break-in was unclear.

The Colorado Supreme Court has been the center of a legal battle which has garnered national attention after it disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

The court ruled that Trump was barred by a U.S. constitutional provision that prohibits anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office. Last week, the Colorado Republican Party asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the case.

Authorities have said nothing about any possible connection between the break-in and the Trump case.

No one was hurt during the incident, Denver 7 reported.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.