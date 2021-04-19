Suspect apprehended in triple homicide at Texas apartment shooting

April 19 (Reuters) - Authorities on Monday apprehended Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's detective, who is suspected of shooting dead three people at an apartment complex in Austin on Sunday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Barbara.Goldberg@thomsonreuters.com; 646-875-2130; Reuters Messaging: Barbara.Goldberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.