US Markets

Suspect apprehended in triple homicide at Texas apartment shooting

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FBI

Authorities on Monday apprehended Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's detective, who is suspected of shooting dead three people at an apartment complex in Austin on Sunday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

April 19 (Reuters) - Authorities on Monday apprehended Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's detective, who is suspected of shooting dead three people at an apartment complex in Austin on Sunday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Barbara.Goldberg@thomsonreuters.com; 646-875-2130; Reuters Messaging: Barbara.Goldberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular