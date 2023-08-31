Sushiro Global Holdings (TYO:3563) Price Target Decreased by 9.97% to 3,455.25

The average one-year price target for Sushiro Global Holdings (TYO:3563) has been revised to 3,455.25 / share. This is an decrease of 9.97% from the prior estimate of 3,837.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 4,620.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.81% from the latest reported closing price of 2,641.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sushiro Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3563 is 0.12%, an increase of 29.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 6,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3563 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 797K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3563 by 26.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 592K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 481K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3563 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 291K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

