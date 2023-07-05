Sushiro Global Holdings (TYO:3563) Price Target Decreased by 6.07% to 3,837.75

The average one-year price target for Sushiro Global Holdings (TYO:3563) has been revised to 3,837.75 / share. This is an decrease of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 4,085.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 4,830.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.48% from the latest reported closing price of 2,987.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sushiro Global Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3563 is 0.09%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 6,072K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3563 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 777K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3563 by 24.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 592K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 481K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3563 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 291K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

