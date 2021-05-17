Suse IPO final price guidance at 30 eur per share - bookrunner

Enterprise software company SUSE is guiding investors to expect its Frankfurt initial public offering to price at 30 euros ($36.49) a share, towards the lower end of its 29 to 34 euros per share marketing range, a bookrunner on the deal said.

SUSE, whose open-source software helps run applications on cloud servers, mainframe computers and devices at the edges of networks, is slated to close books later on Monday and sees its shares debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday.

